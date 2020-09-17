Truist Securiti Comments on Camping World Holdings Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Camping World in a report issued on Monday, September 14th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Camping World’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Get Camping World alerts:

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $1.14. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 102.93% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CWH. TheStreet raised Camping World from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Camping World from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Camping World from $13.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.10.

CWH opened at $30.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.22. Camping World has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $42.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 3.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CWH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 39.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 3,395 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.57 per share, for a total transaction of $100,390.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,092,614.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Tamara Ward sold 12,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $426,418.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 147,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $1,808,475 and have sold 6,512,073 shares valued at $226,191,418. Company insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.38%.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.