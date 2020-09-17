Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,571 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 164.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter worth $44,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 22.4% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 86,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $3,166,732.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 782,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,713,566.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Nichols Thompson bought 6,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TFC opened at $40.25 on Thursday. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $56.92. The stock has a market cap of $54.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.61.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

TFC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

