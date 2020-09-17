TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) CEO Burton M. Goldfield Sells 11,667 Shares

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $719,620.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,528,246.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

TriNet Group stock opened at $62.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.66. TriNet Group Inc has a 12 month low of $27.79 and a 12 month high of $73.82.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.04. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that TriNet Group Inc will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TNET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TriNet Group from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on TriNet Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TriNet Group from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 17,844.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

