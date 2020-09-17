Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of -1.14

Media stories about Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) have been trending somewhat negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Trigon Metals earned a daily sentiment score of -1.14 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Trigon Metals’ analysis:

Get Trigon Metals alerts:

Shares of TM opened at C$0.34 on Thursday. Trigon Metals has a twelve month low of C$0.05 and a twelve month high of C$0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 million and a PE ratio of -9.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58.

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African country of Namibia. It explores for copper, silver, and lead deposits. The company has an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which covers five mining licenses located in Northern Namibia.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Trigon Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trigon Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.