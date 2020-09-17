TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 122,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $3,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,553,000 after acquiring an additional 161,894 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 9.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,492,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,442,000 after purchasing an additional 127,269 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 0.3% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 521,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 8.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 32,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 15.4% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 213,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 28,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TriCo Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

In other TriCo Bancshares news, CEO Richard P. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,994.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCBK opened at $26.10 on Thursday. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $41.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $776.71 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.78.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.22). TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $76.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 29.33%.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK).

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.