Trex (NYSE:TREX) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX)’s stock price was down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $69.55 and last traded at $69.88. Approximately 638,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,624,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.95.

Several equities analysts have commented on TREX shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $57.50 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $49.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.58.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. Trex had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The firm had revenue of $220.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Trex Company Inc will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Trex in the first quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trex in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Trex in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 24.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

