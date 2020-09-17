Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN) Short Interest Up 21.9% in August

Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,620,000 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the August 15th total of 11,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Trevena by 11.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 670,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 68,538 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Trevena in the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trevena in the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Summit X LLC lifted its position in Trevena by 16.5% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 77,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Trevena in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Trevena in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Trevena from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.19.

TRVN opened at $2.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $292.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 16.25 and a quick ratio of 16.25. Trevena has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $3.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.33.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Equities analysts expect that Trevena will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment options that target and treat diseases affecting the central nervous system. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta- opioid receptor ligand, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

