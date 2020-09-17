TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Director Robert J. Small Purchases 72,132 Shares

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Director Robert J. Small purchased 72,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $508.35 per share, with a total value of $36,668,302.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of TDG opened at $518.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67, a P/E/G ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.52. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $200.06 and a fifty-two week high of $673.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $484.10 and its 200-day moving average is $419.09.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TDG shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TransDigm Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $320.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of TransDigm Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $490.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 335,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,417,000 after buying an additional 11,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

