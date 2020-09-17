Traders Purchase Large Volume of Northwest Bancshares Put Options (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 400 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 700% compared to the average volume of 50 put options.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NWBI shares. ValuEngine lowered Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised Northwest Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northwest Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 233.7% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,836 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $10.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.53. Northwest Bancshares has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $17.74. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.18. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $133.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.99 million. Analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

