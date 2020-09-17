TR European Growth Trust (LON:TRG) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,010.00

TR European Growth Trust PLC (LON:TRG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,010 ($13.20) and last traded at GBX 992 ($12.96), with a volume of 28840 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 987 ($12.90).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The company has a market cap of $506.10 million and a P/E ratio of 4.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 946.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 810.66.

In other TR European Growth Trust news, insider Alexander Mettenheimer bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 964 ($12.60) per share, for a total transaction of £3,856 ($5,038.55).

TR European Growth Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth by investing predominantly in smaller and medium sized companies in Europe. The Company maintains a diversified portfolio. The Company invests 7% of its total assets.

