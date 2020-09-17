Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:TOTA) Major Shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner Sells 1,175 Shares of Stock

Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:TOTA) major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 1,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $12,913.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Polar Asset Management Partner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tottenham Acquisition I alerts:

On Tuesday, September 8th, Polar Asset Management Partner sold 4,982 shares of Tottenham Acquisition I stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $54,403.44.

NASDAQ:TOTA opened at $10.92 on Thursday. Tottenham Acquisition I Limited has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.98 and a beta of 0.04.

Tottenham Acquisition I (NASDAQ:TOTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

Tottenham Acquisition I Company Profile

Tottenham Acquisition I Limited does not have significant operations. The company intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on the technology, media, telecom, education, e-commerce, health-care, and consumer goods industries with primary operations in Asia.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Tottenham Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tottenham Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.