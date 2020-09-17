Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 267,900 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the August 15th total of 318,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TITN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Shares of TITN opened at $13.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.55. Titan Machinery has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $18.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.39.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.31. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $303.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.93 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Titan Machinery will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TITN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 496.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Titan Machinery during the second quarter worth $113,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Titan Machinery during the first quarter worth $128,000. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Titan Machinery by 18.5% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Titan Machinery during the second quarter worth $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.