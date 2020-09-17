Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMBR) Major Shareholder Tardimed Sciences Llc Sells 100,694 Shares

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMBR) major shareholder Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 100,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $103,714.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,625,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,794,029.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tardimed Sciences Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 14th, Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 455 shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $468.65.

On Thursday, September 10th, Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 32,943 shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $34,260.72.

NASDAQ:TMBR opened at $1.02 on Thursday. Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $12.60.

Timber Pharmaceuticals LLC, a clinical-stage medical dermatology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for treatment of orphan dermatologic diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

