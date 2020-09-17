The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Given News Sentiment Score of 0.46

News stories about The Mission Group (LON:TMG) have been trending neutral on Thursday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. The Mission Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.46 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of The Mission Group in a research report on Monday, July 27th.

TMG opened at GBX 64.50 ($0.84) on Thursday. The Mission Group has a 52 week low of GBX 33.25 ($0.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 110 ($1.44). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 61.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 62.13. The firm has a market cap of $58.71 million and a P/E ratio of 9.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.29.

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services for the technology, medical, and automotive sector; public relations services in the areas of science, engineering, and technology; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

