Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) rose 8.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.99 and last traded at $13.94. Approximately 264,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 295,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.82.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Textainer Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $845.26 million, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.70.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The transportation company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.23. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 8.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 295,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Textainer Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Textainer Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

