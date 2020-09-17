TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Trading Up 6.7%

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)’s stock price was up 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.59. Approximately 1,286,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 3,464,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $77.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 3.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.10.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $192.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.08 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.19%. Equities research analysts expect that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TETRA Technologies news, Director Mark E. Baldwin bought 117,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.43 per share, with a total value of $50,339.24. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 213,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,843.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard D. O’brien bought 79,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.58 per share, for a total transaction of $46,110.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 143,859 shares in the company, valued at $83,438.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 621,568 shares of company stock worth $307,199 over the last ninety days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in TETRA Technologies by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 39,246 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in TETRA Technologies by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 137,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 49,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TETRA Technologies by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 100,642 shares in the last quarter. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

