Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) Shares Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,003 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Tenaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 22.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 704.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,150,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,880,000 after buying an additional 1,007,762 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 20.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 483,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after buying an additional 83,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 17.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TS opened at $11.28 on Thursday. Tenaris SA has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.92.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Tenaris had a positive return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Tenaris SA will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tenaris from $12.20 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tenaris in a report on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Tenaris from $16.20 to $14.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Tenaris in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Tenaris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.11.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

Read More: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.