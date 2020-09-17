Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Amit Yoran Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $1,663,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,818,636.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Amit Yoran also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tenable alerts:

On Thursday, August 13th, Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $1,520,550.00.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Amit Yoran sold 60,000 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00.

On Monday, July 20th, Amit Yoran sold 6,421 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $194,171.04.

On Monday, July 13th, Amit Yoran sold 28,579 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $873,374.24.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $37.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.09 and a beta of 1.88. Tenable Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $41.80.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.25. Tenable had a negative net margin of 22.79% and a negative return on equity of 68.33%. The firm had revenue of $107.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tenable Holdings Inc will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TENB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenable by 1.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

Featured Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.