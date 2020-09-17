Teligent Inc (NASDAQ:TLGT) Director Sciences Opportunities Fu Life Sells 87,271 Shares

Teligent Inc (NASDAQ:TLGT) Director Sciences Opportunities Fu Life sold 87,271 shares of Teligent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $196,359.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, August 25th, Sciences Opportunities Fu Life sold 100,000 shares of Teligent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total value of $113,000.00.

On Friday, August 21st, Sciences Opportunities Fu Life sold 121,394 shares of Teligent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $201,514.04.

NASDAQ:TLGT opened at $1.12 on Thursday. Teligent Inc has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average is $2.87.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by $0.16. Teligent had a negative return on equity of 682.10% and a negative net margin of 96.60%. The company had revenue of $13.59 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Teligent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered Teligent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.

About Teligent

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. It offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

