Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Trading 7% Higher

Telecom Argentina SA (NYSE:TEO)’s share price traded up 7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.66 and last traded at $7.60. 514,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 168% from the average session volume of 191,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Telecom Argentina from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average is $8.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
About Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO)
Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; information and communication technology services comprising datacenter services, and telecommunications consulting and value-added solutions; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services, as well as sells equipment.
Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?
Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.