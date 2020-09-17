Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Trading 7% Higher

Telecom Argentina SA (NYSE:TEO)’s share price traded up 7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.66 and last traded at $7.60. 514,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 168% from the average session volume of 191,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Telecom Argentina from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average is $8.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Telecom Argentina by 14.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 144,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Telecom Argentina by 28.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 234,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 51,654 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Telecom Argentina in the first quarter valued at approximately $613,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Telecom Argentina by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,558,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,586,000 after acquiring an additional 86,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos acquired a new stake in Telecom Argentina in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

About Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO)

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; information and communication technology services comprising datacenter services, and telecommunications consulting and value-added solutions; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services, as well as sells equipment.

