TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Short Interest Update

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 219,700 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the August 15th total of 190,300 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 105,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

TELA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on TELA Bio from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on TELA Bio from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on TELA Bio from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on TELA Bio from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TELA Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.

Shares of NASDAQ TELA opened at $16.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $231.92 million and a PE ratio of -0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 24.71, a current ratio of 25.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. TELA Bio has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $23.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.95.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TELA Bio will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TELA Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in TELA Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in TELA Bio by 398.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in TELA Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TELA Bio by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,379 shares during the period. 67.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. It offers reinforced tissue matrix products for a variety of reconstruction procedures, including hernia repair, abdominal wall reconstruction, and plastic and reconstructive surgery.

