Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 173,300 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the August 15th total of 203,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGLS. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Tecnoglass by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 287,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 32,265 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Tecnoglass by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 63,696 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $426,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tecnoglass by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 189,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 14,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Tecnoglass by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. 15.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on TGLS. ValuEngine cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.92.

NASDAQ TGLS opened at $5.18 on Thursday. Tecnoglass has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $8.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.89 million, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.69.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 17.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is 15.94%.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

