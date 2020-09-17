TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) Director Don Hawk Sells 15,000 Shares

TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) Director Don Hawk sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $604,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,479,909.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Don Hawk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Don Hawk sold 8,145 shares of TechTarget stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total value of $336,714.30.

On Friday, August 14th, Don Hawk sold 15,000 shares of TechTarget stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $595,800.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Don Hawk sold 15,000 shares of TechTarget stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $472,650.00.

NASDAQ TTGT opened at $41.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.21 and its 200-day moving average is $28.79. TechTarget Inc has a one year low of $16.82 and a one year high of $42.99.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that TechTarget Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

TTGT has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub raised TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on TechTarget from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the first quarter worth about $57,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the second quarter worth about $201,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TechTarget during the first quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of TechTarget during the second quarter worth about $249,000. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

