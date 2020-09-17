Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Reaches New 12-Month High at $740.00

Team17 Group PLC (LON:TM17) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 740 ($9.67) and last traded at GBX 735 ($9.60), with a volume of 53376 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 720 ($9.41).

TM17 has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Team17 Group to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 452 ($5.91) to GBX 537 ($7.02) in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Team17 Group from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 613 ($8.01).

The firm has a market capitalization of $967.64 million and a P/E ratio of 50.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 672.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 574.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.86.

Team17 Group PLC develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes games across multiple platforms. Its portfolio comprises approximately 90 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists. Team17 Group PLC was founded in 1990 and is based in Wakefield, the United Kingdom.

