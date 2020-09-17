TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.64 Per Share

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of TD Ameritrade in a report released on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.64 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.59. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TD Ameritrade’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AMTD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TD Ameritrade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of TD Ameritrade from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.62.

TD Ameritrade stock opened at $38.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.17. TD Ameritrade has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $53.99.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 22.51%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. TD Ameritrade’s payout ratio is currently 30.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 2.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 52,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 3.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 248.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 9,956 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 134.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 5.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 434,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,050,000 after acquiring an additional 21,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

