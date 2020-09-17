Tata Motors Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TTM)

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,307 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 840% compared to the typical daily volume of 139 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTM. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the second quarter worth $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Tata Motors by 82.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Tata Motors during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Tata Motors during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tata Motors by 414.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. 5.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Tata Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE TTM opened at $10.27 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.32. Tata Motors has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $14.03.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 48.89% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. On average, research analysts expect that Tata Motors will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.