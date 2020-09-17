Targa Resources Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 39,401 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,141% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,175 put options.

Several analysts have recently commented on TRGP shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Targa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Targa Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $16.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.42. Targa Resources has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $43.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.98.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.35. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 22.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 40,364 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $825,847.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 241,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,940,189.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 211.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 24.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 9,938.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

