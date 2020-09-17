Taoping Inc (NASDAQ:TAOP) Short Interest Down 21.1% in August

Taoping Inc (NASDAQ:TAOP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,600 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the August 15th total of 105,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ TAOP opened at $2.75 on Thursday. Taoping has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average is $1.07.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taoping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Taoping stock. Symmetry Peak Management LLC increased its position in Taoping Inc (NASDAQ:TAOP) by 147.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271,688 shares during the quarter. Taoping accounts for approximately 0.5% of Symmetry Peak Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Symmetry Peak Management LLC owned about 1.09% of Taoping worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

About Taoping

Taoping Inc provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Cloud-based Technology and Traditional Information Technology.

