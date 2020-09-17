Taoping Inc (NASDAQ:TAOP) Short Interest Down 21.1% in August

Taoping Inc (NASDAQ:TAOP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,600 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the August 15th total of 105,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ TAOP opened at $2.75 on Thursday. Taoping has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average is $1.07.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taoping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.
About Taoping
Taoping Inc provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Cloud-based Technology and Traditional Information Technology.
