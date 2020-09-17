TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.80

Shares of TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.80 and last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TALKTALK TELECO/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.35.

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC provides fixed line, TV, and mobile telecommunications services. It offers landline, broadband, fiber, TV, and mobile services, including fixed price plans and unlimited broadband usage, as well as HomeSafe, a network-based security and filtering system. The company also provides various business-grade communications products and services, including Internet access, data, voice, and mobile.

