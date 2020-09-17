Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) Short Interest Down 16.6% in August

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the August 15th total of 3,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 265,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.4 days. Approximately 15.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TCMD. BidaskClub cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tactile Systems Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $94,778.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,917.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 144,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 11,979 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 464.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 35,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 127,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 36,075 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $33.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $640.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.35 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.83 and its 200 day moving average is $42.26. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1 year low of $29.47 and a 1 year high of $71.65.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.52 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.39%. Research analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

