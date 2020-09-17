Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) Director Richard A. Young Sells 5,990 Shares

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) Director Richard A. Young sold 5,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $62,236.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 341,191 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,974.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.11 million, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.43. Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $14.69.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,114.79% and a negative return on equity of 94.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Syros Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYRS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 166.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

