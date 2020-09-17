Syneos Health Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 1,640 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,008% compared to the typical volume of 148 call options.
SYNH stock opened at $55.26 on Thursday. Syneos Health has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $74.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.94.
Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.20. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Syneos Health will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Syneos Health by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Syneos Health from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Syneos Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Syneos Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Syneos Health from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Syneos Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.
Syneos Health Company Profile
Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.
