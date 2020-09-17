Syneos Health Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 1,640 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,008% compared to the typical volume of 148 call options.

SYNH stock opened at $55.26 on Thursday. Syneos Health has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $74.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.94.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.20. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Syneos Health will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Syneos Health news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 10,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $669,505.23. Also, insider Michelle Keefe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $88,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,981,685.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,061,722 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Syneos Health by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Syneos Health from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Syneos Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Syneos Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Syneos Health from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Syneos Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.