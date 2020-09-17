Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Short Interest Update

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the August 15th total of 847,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, EVP Lawrence Zingale sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $150,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYKE. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 52.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 17,948 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 4.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 141,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 80.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

NASDAQ SYKE opened at $33.27 on Thursday. Sykes Enterprises has a 52-week low of $22.12 and a 52-week high of $38.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.31 million. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sykes Enterprises will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

