SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.25

SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.25 and last traded at $13.25, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.54.

SVCBY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Danske cut shares of SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.68 and its 200 day moving average is $11.27.

SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $484.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.18 million. SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR had a net margin of 79.33% and a return on equity of 3.96%. As a group, analysts expect that SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY)

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and paper products worldwide. The company offers wood products to the home improvement and building materials sectors, including machined softwood, carcassing, MDF, decking, and sheet materials for builders' merchants and DIY retailers; and various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.

