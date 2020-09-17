Superdry PLC (LON:SDRY) Insider Buys £150.35 in Stock

Superdry PLC (LON:SDRY) insider Nicholas Gresham acquired 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 155 ($2.03) per share, for a total transaction of £150.35 ($196.46).

On Monday, July 13th, Nicholas Gresham acquired 111 shares of Superdry stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £149.85 ($195.81).

LON SDRY opened at GBX 163.10 ($2.13) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.63, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 135.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 148.87. The company has a market capitalization of $133.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07. Superdry PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 60.10 ($0.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 529 ($6.91).

A number of brokerages have commented on SDRY. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.01) price objective on shares of Superdry in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Superdry in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Superdry in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Superdry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 345 ($4.51).

Superdry Company Profile

Superdry Plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment operates stores, concessions, and various Internet sites, which sell company's own brand and third party clothing, footwear, and accessories.

