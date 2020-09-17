StrongHands (SHND) Market Cap Reaches $310,064.24

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 17th. One StrongHands coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, Crex24, STEX and CoinExchange. During the last week, StrongHands has traded down 25.5% against the US dollar. StrongHands has a market cap of $310,064.24 and $114.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About StrongHands

SHND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,083,347,785 coins and its circulating supply is 16,670,153,431 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info

StrongHands Coin Trading

StrongHands can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Graviex, BiteBTC, Coindeal, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

