Strix Group (LON:KETL) Sets New 52-Week High at $255.50

Shares of Strix Group PLC (LON:KETL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 255.50 ($3.34) and last traded at GBX 253 ($3.31), with a volume of 587513 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 249 ($3.25).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KETL. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.68) price objective on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shore Capital cut shares of Strix Group to an “under review” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.68) price target on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 223.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 188.48. The company has a market capitalization of $505.15 million and a P/E ratio of 23.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,881.23, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Strix Group Plc manufactures and sells kettle safety controls and other components worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating, temperature and steam-management devices, such as steam boilers, instant flow heaters, and turbo toasters.

