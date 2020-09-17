Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND)

Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,016 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 981% compared to the average volume of 94 call options.

In related news, CEO David A. Morken sold 87,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $11,220,120.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,180,587.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel W. Christopher Matton sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total transaction of $52,824.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,867.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,698 shares of company stock worth $12,507,477 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,876,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,273,000 after purchasing an additional 30,920 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,709,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,012,000 after buying an additional 80,524 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,691,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,774,000 after buying an additional 414,818 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,463,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,479,000 after buying an additional 146,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,294,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,342,000 after buying an additional 18,865 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on BAND. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Bandwidth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.57.

Bandwidth stock opened at $144.86 on Thursday. Bandwidth has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $172.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a current ratio of 11.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.01 and a beta of 0.80.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $76.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.44 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Bandwidth will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

