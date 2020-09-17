Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Acceleron Pharma Call Options (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,231 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 926% compared to the average volume of 120 call options.

Shares of XLRN stock opened at $101.22 on Thursday. Acceleron Pharma has a 1-year low of $37.60 and a 1-year high of $110.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.08 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.43.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.21. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 157.84%. The business had revenue of $39.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Acceleron Pharma’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine lowered Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.57.

In other news, major shareholder Corp /De/ Celgene bought 108,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 50,000 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total value of $4,820,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,432,226.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,513 shares of company stock worth $7,332,266. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 6.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,367,000 after buying an additional 43,011 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 127.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after buying an additional 30,494 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 19.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,476,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,731,000 after purchasing an additional 14,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $1,137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

