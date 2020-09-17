Spectrum One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4,652.00 (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. Spectrum has a total market cap of $11,635.89 and approximately $4,652.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Spectrum has traded 25.4% lower against the US dollar. One Spectrum token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including EtherFlyer and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.54 or 0.00446901 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000499 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00010920 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000546 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003515 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Spectrum Token Profile

Spectrum (CRYPTO:SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Spectrum Token Trading

Spectrum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

