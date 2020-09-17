Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.94

Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.94 and last traded at $19.53, with a volume of 123234 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.97.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Spartan Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Spartan Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.73 million, a PE ratio of -114.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Spartan Motors by 516.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,251,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,054 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Spartan Motors by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 669,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Spartan Motors by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 25,984 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Spartan Motors in the 1st quarter worth about $5,274,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Spartan Motors in the 1st quarter worth about $4,901,000. Institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

About Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR)

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

