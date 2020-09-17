SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the August 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR stock opened at $48.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $52.08. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SONVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It offers hearing instruments, cochlear implants, wireless communication products, and rechargeable hearing aids, as well as professional audiological care services. The company provides hearing instruments under the Phonak, Unitron, and Hansaton brand names; cochlear implants under the Advanced Bionics brand; and professional hearing care services under the AudioNova, Audium, AuditionSanté, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Fiebing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Lindacher, Schoonenberg, Triton, and Vitakustik brands.

