Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) Director Doron Inbar Sells 15,169 Shares

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) Director Doron Inbar sold 15,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.70, for a total value of $2,968,573.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,237,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Doron Inbar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 10th, Doron Inbar sold 5,497 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.10, for a total value of $1,077,961.70.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $201.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.13. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $67.02 and a twelve month high of $229.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.34, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $331.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,308,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 296.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 836,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,088,000 after acquiring an additional 625,351 shares during the period. Swedbank lifted its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,069,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $251,291,000 after buying an additional 588,783 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in Solaredge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,846,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 1,671.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 338,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,477,000 after buying an additional 319,790 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Solaredge Technologies from $196.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Solaredge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities downgraded Solaredge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.67.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

