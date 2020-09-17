SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Earning Somewhat Negative News Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) have been trending somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. SoftBank Group earned a news sentiment score of -1.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 7 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

OTCMKTS SFTBF opened at $64.29 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.07. SoftBank Group has a 1 year low of $23.60 and a 1 year high of $66.23.

SoftBank Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the information industry in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Domestic Telecommunications, Sprint, Yahoo Japan, Distribution, ARM, and SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund. The Domestic Telecommunications segment provides mobile communications and broadband services; and telecom services, such as data communications and fixed-line telephone services to corporate customers, as well as sells mobile devices.

