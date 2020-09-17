Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.16

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.16 and last traded at $34.11, with a volume of 16213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.39.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SQM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.08.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the second quarter valued at $257,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the second quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.61% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Company Profile (NYSE:SQM)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

