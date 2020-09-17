Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III (NYSE:IPOC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.54

Shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III (NYSE:IPOC) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.54 and last traded at $12.48, with a volume of 90451 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.73.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III in the second quarter valued at about $10,990,000. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III in the second quarter valued at about $8,203,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III in the second quarter valued at about $5,590,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III in the second quarter valued at about $2,179,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III in the second quarter valued at about $594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology industries primarily located in the United States.

