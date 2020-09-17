Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 78.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,353 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.23% of Snap-on worth $17,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 85.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Snap-on in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 47.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 67.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SNA opened at $149.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.37. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $90.72 and a 52-week high of $172.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $724.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.97 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 16.71%. Snap-on’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 27,566 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total transaction of $4,141,791.50. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNA. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Snap-on from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group began coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.50.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

