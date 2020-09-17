SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Hits New 12-Month High at $40.04

Shares of SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.04 and last traded at $40.04, with a volume of 17606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.92.

Several brokerages recently commented on SMFKY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.93.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

