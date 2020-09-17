Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Stock Holdings Cut by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,683 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.17% of Signature Bank worth $9,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at $28,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1,866.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the second quarter valued at $212,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upgraded Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.83.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $91.01 on Thursday. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $68.98 and a fifty-two week high of $148.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.68.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $399.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.76 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.