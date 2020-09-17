SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) CFO Laura Francis Sells 2,547 Shares

SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) CFO Laura Francis sold 2,547 shares of SI-Bone stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $58,631.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,172,340.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Laura Francis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 17th, Laura Francis sold 12,069 shares of SI-Bone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $253,569.69.

On Tuesday, August 4th, Laura Francis sold 4,931 shares of SI-Bone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $95,217.61.

On Friday, June 19th, Laura Francis sold 9,971 shares of SI-Bone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $170,703.52.

NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $24.28 on Thursday. SI-Bone Inc has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $23.89. The company has a current ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 12.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $695.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.74.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.20. SI-Bone had a negative return on equity of 51.27% and a negative net margin of 68.27%. The firm had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.48 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that SI-Bone Inc will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on SI-Bone in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SI-Bone from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SI-Bone from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.43.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SI-Bone by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,569,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,751,000 after purchasing an additional 122,863 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SI-Bone during the first quarter worth about $16,507,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in SI-Bone by 2.9% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,345,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,443,000 after acquiring an additional 37,877 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SI-Bone by 22.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,241,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,786,000 after acquiring an additional 226,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SI-Bone by 1.4% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,123,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,908,000 after acquiring an additional 15,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

SI-Bone Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

